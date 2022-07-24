Ramban, Jul 24: Two more people have succumbed to their injuries, who were injured in a road accident that took place in Ramsoo area of Ramban district on Sunday afternoon, taking the toll to four, officials said here.

An official told that a Scorpio, carrying a marriage party, plunged into a gorge in Ramsoo area today afternoon.

He said that two people died on the spot, while 6 others were injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He added that among the six injured two more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, taking the toll to four.

The official said that the vehicle with eight passengers, carrying a marriage party, was on way from Neel to Shagan when it skidded off the road.

The deceased have been identified as Haza Begum, Abdul Rasheed son of Ghulam Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed son of Abdullah Malik from Shagan Nachlana and Zahida Begum wife of Jalal Din.

While injured has been identified as Shahnaza Begum wife of Abdul Iqbal Sohil from Neel Naseema Begum wife of Muzafar Ahmed, Suhana Bano and Afreen Bano all them shifted to GMC Anantnag for special treatment —(KNO)