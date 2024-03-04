Four killed in Ramban accident; LG announces  ex-gratia relief

Srinagar- Four persons were killed and three injured after a vehicle skidded off the road in Maligam of Ukhrall in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, officials said.

An official said the vehicle on its way from Maligam to Ukhrall skidded off the road near Maligam due to slippery conditions.

He said soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched and four bodies were recovered from the accident site. “Three injured have been shifted to PHC Ukhrall.”

The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah, Mohammad Ayoub Bali, and driver Sajjad Ahmad—all residents of Pogal.

: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in the Ukhral area of district Ramban.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Ramban today. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has announced ex-gratia for the victims of the Ramban road accident and those who had lost their lives in a tragic landslide in Reasi on Sunday. An ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.50,000.