JAMMU: The four days exhibition ‘Artistry Unveiled’ held at Mahit Fine Art “School of Fine Art and Fashion, Shastri Nagar concluded today.

Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Veveik Puri presided over the valedictory function of the exhibition.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Veveik Puri said that transformative journey of creative exploration and self-discovery is very important for the overall development of students and artists. He stated that Mahit Fine Art School provides students with access to state-of-the-art facilities. He appreciated the experienced faculty members, and supportive learning environment conducive to artistic growth and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veveik Puri on the occasion also encouraged with the students on the occasion and appreciated them for the artistic work. He also wished the students for bright and successful careers in the dynamic world of art.

Managing Director of Mahit art school, Pankaj Kapoor presented vote of thanks on the occasion.

Pertinently, during the four days exhibition, exceptional works of Shital Sarvaiya from Gujarat State Lalitkala Academy, in collaboration with Mahit Fine Art School were showcased , echoing the spirit of innovation and artistic excellence.