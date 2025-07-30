Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament concludes 

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) successfully concluded its much-anticipated Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament 2025 (Partners by Draw).

The championship, played over five intense rounds on a Match Play Knockout basis, was claimed by Yasub Wani and M Numan Bedar, who emerged victorious in a thrilling final against Dr. Arsheed Iqbal and Sheikh M. Yasin (Babloo).

The winning duo sealed the match continued beyond 18 holes and marked the victory by winning the sudden death hole.

The tournament featured 52 prominent club golfers, and a total of 41 matches were played. The event was marked by close contests, with several matches stretching to extra holes and being decided through sudden death playoffs, showcasing the high level of competition and sportsmanship.

Secretary of RSGC and the Tournament Committee extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning pair, lauding their determination, teamwork, and exemplary sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

They also expressed sincere appreciation to all participants for their enthusiasm and competitive spirit, which made the tournament a memorable and spirited event.