Four Al-Badr militant associates arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have busted a Al-Badr militant module by arresting four militant associates and recovering arms and ammunition in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement issued, police said that based upon the specific information about the presence of militants of proscribed outfit Al-Badr in village Dadsara and Larmoh villages of Awantipora, police with the assistance of 42RR and 130 BN CRPF launched search operation in these villages Dadsara during the intervening night of 23-24 December.

According to the statement, during search operation four persons were found in “highly suspicious” circumstances and during on spot questioning they admitted to have concealed the arms and ammunition under the heap of grass.

“During search of the area Arms, Ammunition/ Explosive one AK 56 rifle, one AK 56 magazine, 28 rounds of AK 56 Rounds and one hand grenade were recovered,” the statement reads.

The statement further reads that all the four Al- Badr militant associates were arrested and identified as Yawar Aziz Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar, Sajad Ahmad Parray son Abdul Rehman Parray—both residents of Larmoh, Abid Majeed Sheikh son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar—both residents of Dadsara.

As per the statement a case FIR No. 195/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Awantipora.

“The investigation of the case is going on, more arrests and recovery is expected in the case,” the statement further reads.