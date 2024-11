Srinagar, Nov 27: Makhan Lal Kak, widely known as M.L. Kak, the former Srinagar bureau chief of The Tribune Chandigarh, passed away last night, reports said.

Kak, a Kashmiri Pandit, took his last breath at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Having migrated from the valley in 1990, Kak was a well-known journalist during his tenure. His cremation is scheduled for November 29.