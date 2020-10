Former militant shot at by unidentified gunmen succumbs at SMHS

Srinagar: A 30-year-old former militant who was seriously injured after being fired upon by unidentified gunmen at Kakpora in Pulwama district last week succumbed to his injuries at SMHS, Srinagar on Sunday morning.

On October 15, unknown gunmen had shot at former militant in Kakapora area, leaving him critically injured. “Yes, he succumbed to his injuries today morning,” Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary told KNO.

The deceased has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Sofi , son of Ghulam Muhammad Sofi of Sofi Mohalla Kakapora. (KNO)