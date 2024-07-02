Former lawmaker, employee delegation call on LG

SRINAGAR, JULY 02: Daleep Singh Parihar, former Legislator from Bhaderwah called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Subsequently, a delegation of All Minority Employees Association Kashmir, led by Sanjay Koul also met the Lieutenant Governor.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condoled the passing away of Special Security Force (SSF) Personnel, SGCT. Kulbir Singh.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.