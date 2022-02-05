LONDON: A former Kashmiri British MP Lord Nazir Ahmed has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a girl.

Justice Lavender passed the sentence and said the disgraced leader’s actions had had “profound and lifelong effects” on the victims.

The abuse took place in Rotheram when Lord Ahmed was aged 16 or 17, and his victims much younger.

Prosecutor Tom Little said that Lord Nazir Ahmed claimed the allegations were a “malicious fiction”, but a phone recording of a 2016 conversation between the two victims showed they were not “made-up or concocted”.

The woman’s call was prompted by an email from the male victim, saying: “I have evidence against that paedophile,” the jury previously heard.

“He is a paedophile who has no personal shame. But in the end, all tyrants fall,” the female victim said, according to the BBC.

A statement from the second victim said: “This is not about revenge, this is about justice.”

Last month, Lord Nazir Ahmed, a former British parliamentarian of Pak­istan descent, was convicted of sexual offences against two children.

According to Wikipedia. Ahmed was born in Mirpur, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on April 24 1957 to Haji Sain Mohammed and Rashim Bibi. His parents migrated the family to the United Kingdom when he was 11 and he has lived in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, since 1968.

He attended Spurley Hey Comprehensive School, then Thomas Rotherham Sixth Form College.[6] He studied for a degree in public administration at Sheffield Polytechnic and joined the Labour Party when he was 18 years old

According to the BBC, the court found Lord Ahmed guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a girl.

The Sheffield Crown Court heard the repea­ted sexual abuse that happened in Rotherham, Yorkshire when the former MP was a teenager.

Prosecutor Tom Little told the court Nazir Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger. The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.