Srinagar, Feb 28: Sheikh Hafeez Akhtar, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kashmir and Ladakh, passes away in Srinagar following a long illness. He was an extremely respected officer who was regarded for his honesty and dedication to the region.

He was the father of Sheikh Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary of Youth Services and Sports, J&K. His death has left the administrative and police circles immensely saddened. His brother, Dr. Shibli, and cousin, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, DIG, are among the grieved as well.

Condolences flowed in from officials, peers, and civil society members.