Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s bulletproof SUV is a hotly debated topic in tinsel town. But do you know that several stars already have armored vehicles in their fleet?

Shah Rukh Khan

After receiving a threat Shah Rukh Khan bought a bomb-proof Mercedes Benz S600 Guard.

The car is said to be priced at Rs 10 crores.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which is equipped with innovative lightweight armor. The car is priced at Rs 1.46 crores.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has an armored Rolls Royce Phantom which is priced around Rs 8 to 10 crores.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana owns a special BMW 7 Series Guard that costs around Rs 2.14 crore.