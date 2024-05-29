Forest fire incidents on the rise in Rajouri, 8 incidents so far: Official

Incidents of forest fire in the areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri Forest Division have been on the rise this summer season compared to last year, says an official.

According to Balwant Singh, Assistant Director, Forest Protection Force, Rajouri, 8 incidents of forest fire have been reported to date from the area.

“This time, the number of forest fire incidents reported is more than those reported in the same period in the last year. Summer season is at its peak and hence we are seeing such forest fires. To date, 8 incidents have taken place,” Balwant Singh told ANI.

He said that the department has established fire control rooms at different locations in the area to ensure accessibility.

“Our staff reach the site timely. We have made fire control rooms at different locations to ensure accessibility, we are alert and taking action actively for the safety of the forest area,” he said.

Singh said that when the preceding year sees fewer forest fires, the following year will have more forest fires due to the accumulation of pine needles, which are prone to fire.

In Jammu and Kashmir, amid soaring temperatures, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) today has predicted an ‘extreme forest fire’ risk in the next seven days across the Himalayan region. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that JKDMA said that the people are requested to report the fire incident on 112 for prompt response and any help.

On May 23, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) predicted an ‘extreme forest fire’ risk in the next seven days across the Himalayan region. On Wednesday, the IMD forecast a high of 41 degrees in Jammu and a high of 19.7 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

The MeT department also said that the heat wave over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue till May 31. (ANI)

