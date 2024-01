A forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district triggered explosions in several landmines on Friday night, official sources said.

The fire occurred this evening in Balnoi and Krishnagati sectors of the district, prompting army, locals and forest officials to launch an operation to contain it, they said.

