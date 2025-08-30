Forest Dept initiates dev of Riverfront Ecopark in Bla

BARAMULLA, AUGUST 30: Conservator of Forests (CoF), Kashmir North Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, today conducted a comprehensive inspection of key forest and greening initiatives in the Baramulla Forest Division, giving a significant boost to ongoing environmental conservation and public amenity projects.

CoF also inspected the riverfront area in Doabgah, which has been identified for the development of a new Ecopark. The proposed park is envisioned as a community asset that promotes eco-tourism and provides a recreational space for local residents.

He directed for expediting process of development and implementation of detailed plan for the Ecopark which includes construction of aesthetically pleasing gazebos and the installation of wooden benches for rest and relaxation, development of a dedicated walking trail to encourage physical activity, creation of vibrant flowering beds and planting of a diverse range of fruit trees and conifers, installing an eco-friendly entry gate, informative signages, and a dedicated play area for children.

During the visit to Forest Nursery Baramulla, CoF issued a series of directives aimed at enhancing the nursery’s capacity and increase in production. He directed for expansion of the nursery area to accommodate greater sapling diversity and volume, installation of a new borewell for reliable water supply and establishment of a seed storage facility to preserve genetic diversity and improve germination.