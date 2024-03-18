Forest Dept, DLSA organise ‘Green March’

SRINAGAR: As a pre event to the main function to celebrate the International Day of Forests on March 21, the Urban Forest Division, Srinagar, J&K Forest Department in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, organized the “Green March” rally and Painting Competition under the theme “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”.

This dynamic event saw enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders including Officers and officials of Forest Department, educators, staff and Paralegal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar, students of Woodland House School, Simin Rose Garden Montessori, School, Iqbal Islamia Mission High School, New Bonnivant English School, Royal Public School, Haftyar Safakadal, Bav-ur-Rayaan School and community members. The students of Amar Singh College Srinagar also participated in the event.

The event commenced with the flagging off of the Green March rally by Pradeepchandra Wahule, IFS, Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle in presence of Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Dr. Mehraj Ahmad Sheikh, DFO Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar, Aarif Nazir Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Javid Ahmad, Range Officer, S. Park, Zulfi Tasneem Deputy LADC Srinagar, Nazir-be-Nazir, Chairman National Society for Protection of Water Resources,

Wetland and other officers of the Urban Forest Division Srinagar. The rally, a symbol of unity and commitment to environmental conservation, resonated with the spirit of the International Day of Forests. Following the rally, participants converged at Bal Van, where Pradeepchandra Wahule, IFS CF Srinagar Circle, spearheaded a plantation drive, underscoring the vital importance of tree planting in sustaining our ecosystems. Together with the enthusiastic involvement of students, officials of Forest Department and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar, the initiative aimed to foster a culture of environmental stewardship among the youth.

Simultaneously, the vibrant energy of creativity filled the air as students showcased their artistic talents in a Painting Competition centered on the theme of “Forests and Innovation”. Their compelling artworks served as poignant reminders of the critical role forests play in driving innovation for a sustainable future. The competition culminated in a heartfelt felicitation ceremony, presided over by the DFO of Urban Forest Division Srinagar, honoring the young artists for their exceptional contributions.

Dr. Mehraj Aahmad Sheikh, DFO, Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar, expressed his gratitude to all participants, highlighting the significance of collective action in safeguarding our precious natural resources. He emphasized the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the challenges facing our forests and underscored the commitment of the Forest Department to lead efforts in this regard.