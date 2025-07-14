Food Safety Dept cracks-down on unsafe snack manufacturers

ANANTNAG, JULY 14: In a decisive move to safeguard public health particularly the well-being of young children, Food Safety department Anantnag conducted extensive raids on various snack, sweet, and confectionery manufacturing units across the district.

The enforcement action followed credible inputs regarding the use of unpermitted additives and improper storage conditions in the production of food items primarily consumed by children.

During the raids, approximately 200 kilograms of snacks, sweets, and other confectionery products valued at an estimated Rs.1.65 lakh were seized. Additionally, around 50 kilograms of deteriorated and perishable food items were found unfit for consumption and were destroyed on the spot by the Food Business Operators (FBOs) under supervision.

Further, two FBOs were booked for operating in gross violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including the absence of basic infrastructure and non-compliance with hygiene and manufacturing standards as outlined in Schedule IV of the FSSA.

Samples of the suspected food items have been collected and sent to a NABL-accredited laboratory for detailed testing and analysis.