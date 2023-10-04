Washington: President Joe Biden called key allies on Tuesday to “coordinate” support for Ukraine, the White House said, amid concerns in Western capitals after Republican hardliners derailed US funding for Kyiv.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Biden convened a call this morning with allies and partners to coordinate our ongoing support for Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement, adding that it would give details of the call later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)