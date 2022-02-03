Srinagar, Feb 3: At least five persons died in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Thursday evening.

As per initial reports, the accident involving an ‘Eco’ vehicle took place at Nagra Keshwan in Kishtwar, leading to death of five persons and critical injuries to another.

The injured have been evacuated from the site and were on way to District Hospital Kishtwar, on filing of this report.

A police official confirming the incident told GNS that as per information available so far, there are five deaths and injuries to another person.