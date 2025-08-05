Five held in Srinagar assault case

Srinagar, Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with a violent assault incident that took place during the intervening night of 3rd and 4th August at Khayam Chowk, Khanyar.

In a statement, the police said that the accused individuals were allegedly involved in creating a public disturbance and physically assaulting a few persons in the area.

Taking swift cognizance of the incident, FIR No. 40/2025 was registered at Police Station Khanyar under the sections 109, 115(2), 126(2), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, all five accused were identified and subsequently arrested by the Police.

Two vehicles used in the commission of the offence — a Mahindra Scorpio N and a Toyota Glanza — have also been seized, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Those arrested have been identified as Faheem Ahmad Khan, S/o Mohd. Ayub Khan, R/o Botshah Mohalla, Lal Bazar, Srinagar, Talat Hassan, S/o Ghulam Hassan Dhar, R/o Housing Colony, Chanapora, Srinagar, Nadeem Malik, S/o Bashir Ahmed Malik, R/o Natipora, Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, Amir Rashid Molvi, S/o Abdul Rashid Molvi, R/o Jogilanker, Rainawari, Srinagar, and Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh, S/o Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, R/o Ikhrajpora, Rajbagh, Srinagar.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

“Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining public safety of all citizens and ensuring timely justice to the aggrieved,” the police said.