Five people were killed after the Titanic submersible experienced catastrophic implosion.

The international search for the deep-sea vessel, which was exploring the Titanic wreck, has concluded in a somber tone.

OceanGate Expeditions, the U.S.-based company operating the Titan submersible, expressed profound sadness for the unfortunate outcome. They praised the five individuals as true adventurers with an unwavering dedication to exploring and safeguarding the world’s oceans.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Titanic submersible incident are Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, both British citizens and Pakistani-born business magnates, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French oceanographer and Titanic expert, and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate.

An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the century-old wreck, 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference, as reported by Reuters.

Despite extensive search efforts involving multiple nations, the 22-foot submersible remained elusive.

Contact with the support ship was lost during its descent into the depths.

Initial hope was sparked when sonar buoys detected sounds that could potentially indicate the crew’s survival. However, subsequent analysis failed to provide conclusive evidence.

Continued exploration by robotic devices aims to gather further information, but the extreme conditions and depths pose immense challenges to recovering the bodies.

As the search grew increasingly urgent, the remaining air supply, estimated to last 96 hours, approached depletion unless the Titan remained intact.