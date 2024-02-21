Fisheries Department Offices Damaged in Srinagar Fire

The Fisheries department offices were damaged in a massive blaze at Weir, Chattabal area of Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.

An official told that a single-storey structure belonging to the fisheries department, containing seven rooms, used as joint Director/Assistant Director offices, was damaged in a fire caused by an electric short circuit.

Meanwhile, the official added that no loss of life or any other injury was reported during the incident—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)