Karal Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on Sunday amidst the presence of several prominent figures from the Hindi film industry.

The wedding ceremony brought together three generations of the Deol family, including grandad Dharmendra, dad Sunny Deol, uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol, as well as the younger generation represented by Karan and Rajvir. Numerous photographs were taken, capturing the joyous moments, with particular attention now being drawn to the Deol women.

Despite their inclination towards maintaining a low profile and avoiding the public eye, Dharmendra’s wife, Prakash Kaur, and Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja, were captured in the photos, posing alongside the newlyweds. One of the pictures shows Sunny embracing his mother, while another showcases Dharmendra and Prakash posing together.

Pooja, on the other hand, appears in a photograph alongside Sunny, their sons Karan and Rajvir, Drisha, and other guests present at the wedding.

Prior to the wedding, Anupam Kher delighted his social media followers by sharing pictures from the event, featuring his fellow actors from the ’90s era—Aamir Khan, his co-star from Dil; Salman Khan, his co-star from Hum Aapke Hai Koun; and Sunny, his co-star from Darr.

Kher also shared a heartfelt note emphasizing how the “class of ’90s” remains strong as they reminisce about their shared experiences and stories from their time spent together in makeup rooms.