First Friday of Ramadan: Thousands throng Jamia, Dargah 

Srinagar, Mar 15: Historic Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal shrine witnessed a massive rush of devotees on the first Friday of Ramadan.

Emotional scenes were witnessed during the prayers as the devotees were seen seeking mercy from the Almighty during the sacred month of Ramadhan.

The biggest congregational prayers were witnessed at the two religious places where special arrangements were made by the authorities to ensure better facilities for the devotees.

Special prayers were made on the occasion at both places.

Markets in and around the twin religious places wore festive looks today as the devotees after participating in the prayers, were seen buying essentials, clothes, and other stuff.

At Jamia Masjid as well as at Dargah Hazratbal, the markets remained abuzz with shoppers throughout the day.

Pertinently, Waqf Board and Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid had made elaborate arrangements for the holy month of Ramadhan to ensure that the devotees visiting the places will not face any hardships.