Barbara Walters, who became famous as one of American TV’s most prominent news anchors and interviewers, died on Friday at the age of 93.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pioneering TV news broadcaster was the first female anchor in the American evening news.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of “20/20,” and in 1997, she launched “The View.”

Walters has won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.