SRINAGAR: Over 30 shops and a residential house were gutted in a fire incident on Thursday morning at Dar Gali in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that a fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday morning from a structure belonging to Haji Ab Gani Dar, and later spread to nearby shopping complex.

An employee of F&ES part of the operation said that they immediately swung into action and rescued a family, adding that no injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Kupwara said that the damage and the exact number of shops gutted in the fire incident are being verified and shall be shared accordingly later.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

