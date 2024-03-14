English | اردو و
Fire damages three shops in Lal Chowk

by
1 min read
flare of fire on wood with black smokes
Three shops were damaged in a fire incident in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official told that fire broke out from one of the shops on the ground floor of a 5-storey commercial building today morning.

He said that in the incident theee shops were damaged, while fire was later put off by the Fire and Emergency department. 

“The cause of fire is being ascertained, while no loss of life has been reported in the incident,” he said—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

