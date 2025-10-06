FIR Registered Against Online News Portal For Spreading Fake News

Budgam: Budgam Police have registered an FIR against the administrator of a Facebook page titled “Kashmir Speaks” for allegedly spreading false and misleading information on social media regarding an incident that occurred in Khansahib area of the district.

According to police, the case dates back to August 26, 2025, when Police Station Khansahib had registered FIR No. 165/2025 under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a horse was killed in village Rakhai. During investigation, it was established that the killing had resulted from a personal dispute between the parties involved and was not linked to any commercial activity.

However, on October 5, police noticed that a Facebook page named “Kashmir Speaks” had circulated false information alleging that the horse was killed to sell its meat in the local market at Arizal. Police said the post was completely fabricated and had caused unnecessary panic among locals.

Taking cognizance of the misleading content, police registered a fresh FIR No. 187/2025 under Section 353(2) of BNS at Police Station Khansahib. Officials said that an investigation has been initiated to identify and take action against the page administrator responsible for posting the content.

Budgam Police have urged social media users to verify information before sharing it online. “Spreading unverified or false content can disturb public peace and tranquility. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such acts,” police said in a statement. [KNT]