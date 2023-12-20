Srinagar: The Cyber Police in Kashmir have taken action against an alleged fraudulent entity named ‘Curative Survey Private Limited’ for deceiving the public in Jammu and Kashmir through a misleading website. The financial fraud, which came to light in Srinagar, involved tricking investors who had entrusted their hard-earned money to the company, prompting outrage among the victims.

According to the investors, they were lured in with promises of doubling their money within a 15-day period. Initially, they received the promised returns, but eventually, the company stopped responding, leading to suspicions among the investors.

An FIR filed against the company alleges that it scammed individuals, primarily targeting students and housewives, by enticing them to invest with false promises of substantial returns. Subsequently, after misleading and defrauding investors, the company abruptly became unresponsive, causing chaos and prompting protests.

The FIR, based on received information, cites violations under U/S 66D of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC. The case (FIR No. 39/2023) has been registered, and an Inspector-ranked officer has been assigned to conduct the investigation.

A combined team of Cyber Police and a magistrate has sealed the company’s office situated in Srinagar’s Karanagar area. Additionally, raids were carried out at five associated locations, leading to the confiscation of electronic devices and documents linked to the financial fraud amounting to crores.

