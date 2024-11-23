‘Financial frauds’: Cyber Cell recovers Rs. 4,48,500

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 23: Cyber Cell of District Police Pulwama has made significant progress in addressing cybercrime by successfully recovering Rs. 4,48,500 from various financial frauds reported since October 2024.

Since October 2024, the Cyber Cell has received multiple complaints from the general public regarding various scams. Among these, fake investment scams accounted for Rs. 3,35,000, of which Rs. 1,56,500 was recovered. Complaints about online purchasing scams amounted to Rs. 96,000, with Rs. 87,500 successfully retrieved. Sextortion scams caused financial losses of Rs. 2,00,000, and the Cyber Cell recovered Rs. 1,14500. Social media impersonation scams resulted in losses of Rs. 50,000, which was fully recovered. Additionally, SMS-related scams caused losses of Rs. 40,000, all of which were retrieved.

The investigations revealed a variety of fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals. These included fake bank SMS scams, malicious APK file frauds, deceptive investment traps, fake interest-free loan offers, sextortion schemes, and social media impersonation frauds.

“Cyber Cell Pulwama acted swiftly to investigate these complaints, freezing and recovering funds with the cooperation of affected individuals. Police urges citizens to remain cautious and promptly report suspicious activities. The Cyber Cell remains committed to addressing evolving cyber threats and ensuring digital safety. Residents can report cybercrimes via email at cybercrime-pulwama@jkpolice.gov.in or by calling 9541943103,” said a police statement.