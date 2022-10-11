SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 11: Jammu and Kashmir is taking revolutionary reforms and welfare measures for improving the living standards of the members of the tribal community.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to boost the economic conditions of tribal people, the government is working to increase livestock productivity and production in a sustainable manner of all the tribal families with focus on untapped potential for the export and value added products.

The government is also planning to bring out a social security scheme for sheep breeders with a provision of insurance cover to the livestock. The Government is also preparing a comprehensive policy for health cards and monitoring of health for disease prevention and control measures for livestock.

As per the official data, High genetic potential breeds of sheep, exotic breeds for crossbreeding, marketing facilities and preventive mechanism of endemic disease will form the core objectives of the policy.

Many reforms have been introduced by the government for modernization and promotion of the sheep farming sector and strengthening of commercial activities and output of the sector which provides the means of livelihood to about 12 lakh families in the UT. Notably, Jammu & Kashmir holds the distinction of having the highest per capita consumption of sheep/goat meat in the country. The huge demand of sheep/goat meat is more of an opportunity than a challenge as it offers huge scope for the sheep and goat farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is building 1000 sheds for livestock of the tribal community and Tribal Affairs Department will extend the financial assistance of Rs One lakh each to 1500 Self Help Groups for Wool Shearing Machines and skilling. 50 Self Help Groups will receive Rs 3.00 Lakh each for GenSet and solar power based shearing machines for Dhoks.

UT government has partnered with New Zealand to develop a model sheep farming system through better breeding practices, technology transfer, doubling wool and meat production, marketing, capacity building and ensuring additional income for sheep breeders. J&K has attained the privilege of having the finest breeds of sheep in the country and holds 50% of the cross bred population of the country in the UT besides being the second largest producers of wool in the country and number one in terms of quality of wool produced.

To push this sector to newer heights and plug all loopholes to make this sector more vibrant, profitable, market driven, employable and sustainable, Government is working on viable solutions which shall be brought into public domain very soon besides Common Facilitation Centre – one each in Kashmir and Jammu Division will be established for collection, grading, sorting and packaging of wool.

In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated transport facilities for migratory tribal families traditionally undertaking migration along the National Highway and Mughal Road. Government has deployed sufficient number of trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles for their smooth movement.

Transportation facility, free of cost, is being provided from 25 September to 25 October 2022 and vehicles have been placed at the disposal of concerned Deputy Commissioners and two transit accommodations have also been setup to be used as halting points.