Emotions ran high when Saudi Arabia crashed out of FIFA World Cup after losing to Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Falcons lost to a 2–1 in a decider.

The Saudis opened with a surprising 2–1 victory over Argentina and also played solidly in a 2–0 loss to Poland before conceding two second-half goals to Mexico to finish last in Group C.

Salem Al-Dawsari, the team’s star No. 10, pulled a goal back in added time before the Saudi players bent over on the field at the final whistle in prayer and then stood up to applaud their fans.

Strong goalkeeping from Mohammed Alowais prevented Mexico from scoring another goal – which could have sent the South Americans through to the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, it was Argentina and Poland who advanced in the most wide-open group of the tournament.

With French coach Hervé Renard motivating the team in his emblematic white shirt on the sidelines, Saudi Arabia proved tough to beat with a team featuring all 26 players based at home.

The reports linking Ronaldo with Al Nassr come after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had his contract terminated by Manchester United.

Saudi-controlled Newcastle is also reportedly in the market for Ronaldo.

But whether Ronaldo goes to a Saudi or Saudi-owned club or not, the country’s national team leaves Qatar with plenty of newfound confidence.