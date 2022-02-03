Militants launched a string of fidayeen attacks on Pakistani army camps leaving four soldiers and 15 militants dead in Balochistan.

Militants had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The attacks had been successfully repulsed while dealing heavy damage to the terrorists, although one soldier was martyred in the Panjgur incident,” the military’s media wing had reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said nine militants and four soldiers were killed in Naushki, whereas six terrorists died in the Panjgur attack.

“The terrorists were repulsed from both places and the Pakistan Army kept its tradition [of defeating terrorism] alive. A few — four to five people — are surrounded by them (the army) in Panjgur which the Pakistan Army will defeat. This is a great success that the Pakistan Army has achieved against terrorism.”

Last night’s attacks were claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army. The incidents are the latest in a string of attacks in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ checkpost in the province’s Kech district.

According to the ISPR, the “fire raid” by terrorists in Kech had occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

Two days after the attack, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were killed and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On Jan 30, 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.