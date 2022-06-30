SRINAGAR: Police have busted a fake SIM card racket and arrested three persons in Budgam district

ADVERTISEMENT

Police received specific information that a group of PoS agents is operating in District Budgam and involved in cheating innocent people by forging their documents to procure SIM cards for criminal acts.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, Iqbal Hussain Khanday of Sebdan, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat of Kremshore, and Ghulam Hassan Dar of Razwen were arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was working as retail vendors and used to issue SIM cards under fictitious names by using the photographs of their agents, family members, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a supporting identification document, some of the accused have used a forged seal of J&K Bank Branch Kremshore to prepare fake passbooks.

A Special Investigation Team headed by ASP Budgam Shri Gowhar Ahmad has been constituted to investigate the case.

“General public is hereby advised to remain cautious and acquire SIM cards through legal means after completing all verification processes and not to fall prey to the vested interests of SIM card scammers,” police said.

Police said further investigation into the case is going on.