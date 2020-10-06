F&ES recruitment transparent, all grievances will be heard: DRB

Srinagar: The Departmental Recruitment Board (DRB) for the recruitment of Fireman, Fireman (Drivers) on Tuesday reacted over the allegations and said that rumours being spread through social media posts are baseless and devoid of facts.

However, the DRB also asked the aggrieved aspirants to mail their grievance at [email protected] submitting grievance and any allegations which may have with supporting material, if any.

According to a statement issued, the DRB for the recruitment of Fireman/ Fireman (Drivers) has released the list of selected candidates on October 3, 2020 based on the re-written test conducted on 20.09.2020. A total of 690 candidates which includes 592 Firemen and 98 Firemen (Driver) have been selected.

“Among the 6593 eligible candidates, 231l candidates of Jammu region among 1513 candidates who appeared from Jammu got selected. Similarly, among 5043 candidates of Kashmir division who appeared from Kashmir province, 453 candidates got selected. 06 candidates of Ladakh got selected,” the statement said.

It added from the select list, it can be seen that 15% of candidates among those who appeared in the written test got selected from Jammu region while 9% of candidates, who had appeared from the Kashmir region, got selected from Kashmir region.

“In the past three days, there have been some reactions on the social media posts wherein the Facebook users and some twitter posts have given misleading figures of the Selection list of Jammu division as well as Kashmir division. Lot of rumours were also being spread through social media posts which are baseless and devoid of facts. The aggrieved candidates who have any grievances over the selection list are advised not to heed to rumours,” the statement said.

Any aggrieved candidate over the selection process may mail his grievance at [email protected] submitting his grievance and any allegations which may have with supporting material, if any. The DRB assures to look into and address all grievances of the aggrieved candidates with due diligence, it added.