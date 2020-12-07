Female siblings from PaK who had crossed LoC inadvertently sent back with gifts

Srinagar: Two teenage sisters, who had crossed over to this side of LoC in Poonch district of J&K on Monday, were repatriated on Monday along with gift packs through Chakandabagh crossing point in Poonch.

An official said that the army team, executive magistrate and female officers from other side reached at Chakan Da Bagh and received the duo,

They further informed that sweets and other daily usables were also handed over to the duo as a goodwill gesture.

The two siblings identified as Laiba Zabair, 17 and Sana Zabair, 13, had inadvertently crossed over to this side of the fence in Poonch sector yesterday. The security forces, however, showed utmost restraint and didn’t open fire at the two sisters and instead apprehended them cautiously.