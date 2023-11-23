Kollam, Kerala: Justice Fathima Beevi, the pioneering first female Supreme Court judge and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, passed away at a local private hospital on Thursday, confirmed official sources. She was 96 years old.

Expressing deep condolences, State Health Minister Veena George remarked on the profound loss, highlighting Justice Beevi’s groundbreaking roles as the inaugural woman judge of the Supreme Court and her tenure as Tamil Nadu’s Governor.

“She exemplified courage and set numerous records. Her life stands as a testament to the strength of determination and resilience in overcoming challenges,” George conveyed in a statement.