Farooq felicitates students on passing 10th, 12th exams

SRINAGAR, MAY 02: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the students who have successfully passed their 10th and 12th standards, expressing great pleasure over the exceptional performance of girls in these exams.

Dr. Farooq while commending the performance of successful students said, “I wish a fulfilling and prosperous career to all those who have excelled in their exams.

Your hard work and dedication have finally paid off. I would also like to congratulate the parents and teachers of these students for offering their unwavering support and guidance to them. To those who did not succeed this time, do not lose heart. Life is full of opportunities, and with perseverance and hard work, success will surely come your way. I wish all the successful candidates a bright and promising future ahead.