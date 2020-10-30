Farooq Abdullah stopped from offering prayers at Hazratbal, his residence blocked: NC

National Conference on Friday said that its president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah was disallowed to leave his home for Dargah Hazratbal where he intended to offer prayers on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ.

“J&K administration has blocked the residence of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW,” the party tweeted on its official handle.

Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ is being celebrated with full reverence, devotion in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The day marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

Religious processions, special prayer meetings, Seerat Conferences are being organized across the J&K to celebrate the day.

Special functions would be held in Kashmir at various shrines and Masjids, said a Wakf Board official. However, he informed that devotees have been appealed to follow COVID19 safety guidelines strictly and spend less time at shrines and Masjids to avoid violation of coronavirus guidelines.

The biggest congregation will be held at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where devotees in large numbers would offer special prayers and would have glimpses of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.