Farooq Abdullah reviews developmental activities of Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah reviewed the developmental activities of Srinagar district in a meeting held at Banquet Hall here.

All sectoral and district officers of Srinagar attended the review meeting.

District Development Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Member Parliament about developmental works completed during the last financial year and also the works in progress during the current financial year.

The major highlights of 2019-20 of District Capex Budget are summarized as under:-

The meeting was informed that under the Education sector 25 primary and middle schools were developed as smart schools by providing smart computer-aided boards, modern furniture for class rooms, water purifiers, upgrading of libraries and science labs and refurbished toilets. It was further informed that 20 smart libraries were also established in various colleges of the district.

Under the Health sector it was informed that 5 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) were developed as smart health institutions by equipping them with digital X-Ray plants, Color Dopplers, ECG and medicine vending machines.

It was informed that in addition to it 5 high-capacity diesel gen-sets were installed and commissioned at SMHS, CD Hospital, Bone & Joint Hospital, LD Hospital and GB Pant Children’s Hospital.

The meeting was informed that in an important achievement 12 Community Centres located in various highly congested localities of Srinagar city were completed and inaugurated at a total cost of Rs 30 crore adding that the centres benefit around 7000 families. It was informed that a web and mobile based android application named Majlis has been developed and is available for online booking.

DDC Srinagar while briefing the MP said that during the year removal of critical bottlenecks received a major thrust from the administration the aim being speedy completion of various developmental projects including the important road widening project of Parimpora-Narbal road and development of Qamarwari-Noorbagh bridge.

The MP was informed that under the Power sector 47 new sub-stations were created or augmented during 2019-20 fiscal at a total cost of Rs 2.66 crore in the district. It was informed that 3 workshops were also upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.84 crores by providing latest machinery and equipment.

In one of the major achievements during 2019-20 the meeting was informed that a 9.5-kilometre drainage network was completed at a cost of Rs 13.45 crore adding that the project benefits 46,315 households. It was informed that an amount of Rs 1.5 crore was also provided for replacement of worn-out distribution system and laying of GI Pipes in various areas of Srinagar.

The meeting also reviewed status of developmental works approved under the first of the Back to Village programme. It was informed that 81 approved works spread across rural Srinagar were completed at a total cost of Rs 5.00 crores. Besides, it was informed, 163 works at a cost of Rs 4.41 crore were taken up under 14th FC.

The meeting also discussed and reviewed the developmental targets of the current financial year in the district.

It was informed that under the Education sector 50 rural schools have been targeted for development as model schools on the analogy of the smart school project in urban areas of the district in the last financial year.

The Member Parliament was informed that 12 locations have been identified in Srinagar city to be developed as smart parking spaces. Giving details of works achieved under the re-development of roads project it was informed that 317.49 kilometres of road length was macadamised this past summer.

The meeting was also informed that during the current financial year 113 works (ongoing and new) have been targeted for completion under various sectors of District Capex Budget 2020-21. It was informed that 2 more community halls at Basant Bagh and Khonmoh have been targeted for completion during their fiscal.

The meeting also reviewed COVID-19 management efforts in Srinagar.

It was informed that 4000-bedded Covid Care Centres were established in various locations of the district. It was also informed that as part of COVID-19 outreach programme 50,000 food kits were provided to families in need. It was also informed that 10,000 food kits were also provided on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.