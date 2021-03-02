In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Farooq Abdullah gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot at SKIMS

Srinagar : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister, took to Twitter and said that his father and mother have taken the first Covid jab.

 

Omar thanked the doctors and medical staff at SKIMS. Urging others to get vaccinated. He said his father being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant has got himself vaccinated for Covid.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Omar tweeted.

