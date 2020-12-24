Farmers’ union moves SC challenging farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws, against which various farmer unions are staging protest at several border points of Delhi, and sought impleadment in the matter pending in the apex court.

In an application seeking impleadment in the pending petition, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has claimed that the new farm laws ‘promote corporate interest’ and are not concerned with the ‘interest of farmers’.



The plea, filed through advocate A P Singh, alleged that these acts are ‘unconstitutional’ and anti-farmer as it would ‘dismantle the Agriculture Produce Market Committee system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products’.



“The implementation of the acts in its current form will spell disaster for the farming community by opening a parallel market which is unregulated and gives enough place for exploitation of the Indian farmers,” the application said.



It claimed that farmers are “very much scared that these acts also lead to corporatisation of the entire agriculture market and the prices can be driven up or down by the corporates”.



While hearing the matter related to farmers protest, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had on December 17 said that farmers’ agitation should be allowed to continue ‘without impediment’ and the apex court will not interfere with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right.