Farmers’ protest: Demonstrations, arrests in London; Kejriwal to visit Singhu border today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Singhu border on Monday to check arrangements for thousands of farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Sunday extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers’ organisations on December 8.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu Border along with his cabinet ministers later in the day,” an AAP functionary said according to reports.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard has reportedly made a number of arrests after it warned of enforcement action ahead of thousands of protesters from different parts of the UK gathering outside the Indian High Commission in central London, as a show of support for farmers demonstrating against agricultural reforms in India.

Several police officers in face masks descended upon Aldwych to police the We stand with farmers of Punjab demonstration, having warned that strict regulations remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and therefore demonstrations of larger than 30 risk arrests and fines.

In Delhi, commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws.

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8. Representaives of various bus and taxi associations on Sunday visited the protesters at Singhu border to extend their support to them, Samrat said.