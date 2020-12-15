Famous Bollywood writer-director in J&K, meets LG

Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday met Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss taking the state talent to a higher level.

Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir took to Twitter and informed about the same.

“Imtiaz Ali, renowned Bollywood director called upon Hon’ble Lt Governor @manojsinha_ and discussed the plan to take theatre, acting talents, folk art, and music outside the Union Territory of J&K to the national and international level,” the tweet read.

Another tweet from DIPR read: “Imtiyaz Ali, renowned film director, producer & writer interacts with media in Jammu; says his endeavour is to showcase rich local talent, art forms, folklore of J&K to the world.”

