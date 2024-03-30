Family Dispute: 32-Year-Old Shot by Uncle in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Nephew in Poonch Over Family Dispute

A man was arrested after fatally shooting his nephew over a family dispute in a village in Poonch district last night.

Joginder Singh, a resident of Dara Dullian in Poonch and an ex-serviceman who currently serves as a member of the village defence guard, engaged in an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh (32) over domestic matters at their residence in Dara Dullian around midnight.

Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot.

Confirming the incident, a police official told a local news gatherer that a case has been registered in this regard. “The accused has been arrested, and the weapon of offence also seized,” the police official added.