‘Fake matriculation, fake BSc, fake diploma’: ACB files chargesheet in JKPCC fake appointment case

Srinagar: Nine years after registering a case, Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday produced charge sheet against former Deputy General Manager and other officials of JKPCC in fake appointment of one Mohammad Shafi Shah, the then Assistant Manager JKPCC.

The ACB produced charge-sheet in case (FIR 07/2011) under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 and Sections 420,467,468,471 & 120-B RPC of police station VOK (now ACB) in the Anti Corruption Court Anantnag.

Those chargesheeted include Mohammad Maqbool Shah, the then Deputy General Manager, JKPCC, Unit 5th Anantnag; Manzoor Ahmad Matoo, the then Deputy General Manager, JKPCC, Unit 5th Anantnag, Abdul Majid Khan, the then Deputy General Manager JKPCC Unit 5th Anantnag, Nissar Ahmad , the then Administrative Officer, JKPCC Ltd, Moha Shafi Shah, the then Assistant Manager, JKPCC Unit-XI, Kulgam and Mohammad Amin Dar, the then Establishment Clerk, JKPCC, unit 5th Anantnag.

“The instant case was registered on the basis of outcome of the verification conducted by ACB into the allegations that Mohammad Shafi Shah, the then Assistant Manager, JKPCC, Unit-XI, Kulgam had forged his academic and technical qualification certificates and had got employment in JKPCC in the year 1987 and also got promoted, thereafter as Assistant Manager in June 2000,” reads a statement issued by the ACB.

“The accused managed eight (08) increments against a fake High Court order. Verification revealed that he had forged the matriculation certificate shown to have been issued by J&K State Board of the School Education under Serial No. 3947 bearing Roll No. 3310, Session April 1984, showing his date of Birth as 08-12-1964 and used the same for obtaining employment in JKPCC.

Moreover, he had also forged his B.Sc Certificate which is fake and had not been actually issued by the VC, University of Kashmir,” it reads , adding, “He has forged Diploma certificate in Civil Engineering shown issued under Serial No. 000947, bearing Roll No. 23101 by Vice Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh, Takniki Shiksha Board, Dharamshala (HP), which too is fake.”

Further, the ACB said he has forged a Degree Certificate AMIE in Civil Engineering from the institution of Engineering (India), Gokhle Road, Kolkata. Accordingly case FIR No. 07/2011 U/S 5(1)d r/w 5(2) PC Act 2006 and section 420,467,468,471,120-B RPC was registered in Vigilance Organization, Kashmir (Now ACB) and investigation taken up, the statement added.