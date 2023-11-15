Srinagar: Media reports indicate that a man, who impersonated an army officer has been arrested for trying to assault a class 12 student in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

The accused, known as Sham Lal from the Ramgarh area, was detained after the girl lodged a complaint against him. As per the complaint, Sham Lal, pretending to be an Army Colonel, lured the girl and her younger brother, a class 10 student from Udhampur district to Vijaypur. He promised to assist them in joining the NCC and securing positions in the security forces.

During the night, the accused attempted to assault the girl, who then sought help from the police.

In response to the complaint, the police acted swiftly, registering an FIR and promptly apprehending the accused.