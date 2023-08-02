The vegan and raw food community is mourning the loss of one of its influencers, Zhanna D’Art, who tragically passed away at the young age of 39. The news of her untimely demise has left her followers and fellow influencers in shock and grief.

However, concerns are now being raised about the potential dangers of extreme dieting practices. The tragic loss of Zhanna D’Art serves as a poignant reminder of the need for balance and caution when embarking on dieting trends or lifestyle changes. Nutrition experts emphasize the importance of individualized dietary plans that meet one’s nutritional needs and consider any pre-existing health conditions.

Zhanna D’Art was widely recognized for her vibrant presence on social media, where she passionately promoted the benefits of a vegan lifestyle and the importance of raw food for overall health and wellness.

Tragically, Samsonova’s mother attributed her daughter’s passing to a “cholera-like infection,” but an official cause of death is yet to be confirmed. The family is currently awaiting a comprehensive medical report and an official death certificate to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her demise.

A close friend, as quoted by media outlets, revealed concerning details about Samsonova’s health in recent months. During her time in Sri Lanka, she appeared exhausted and had swollen legs exuding lymph. Her friends convinced her to return home for medical treatment, but she fled once again. The friend expressed shock upon seeing her condition in Phuket, highlighting the severity of her health struggles.

Beyond her online presence, Zhanna D’Art was actively involved in hosting workshops, speaking engagements, and collaborating with like-minded individuals to further the vegan movement.