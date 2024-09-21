Expenditure Observer holds meeting with contesting candidates

BANDIPORA, SEPTEMBER 21: The Election Expenditure Observer for Bandipora District, Sudeep Dabas on Saturday convened a meeting with contesting candidates and representatives from various political parties representing the Bandipora and Sonawari Assembly Constituencies at Mini Secretariat, here.

During the meeting, the Expenditure Observer reviewed the Election Expenditure Registers and expressed serious concern regarding candidates who failed to present their registers for the inspection.bHe provided a 48-hour deadline for compliance and warned that failure to adhere to the guidelines may result in action as per Election Commission of India (ECI) regulations.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability, Dabas urged all contesting candidates to ensure they obtain the necessary permissions for election-related activities and maintain daily expenditure records. He reiterated that the inspection of expenditure registers is a vital step in monitoring electoral spending and urged all participants to prioritize this responsibility to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Nodal officer Expenditure Monitoring, Sheikh Aabid and other concerned were also present on the occasion.