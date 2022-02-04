Forget `Pawri ho rahi hai’, Kacha Badam song has taken the internet by storm.

Peanut seller from West Bengal Bhuban Badyakar crooned Badam song to attract customers little realizing that it will become the biggest hit on the internet.

Badam Song is trending on Instagram reels and many other social media platforms

A resident of the Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Bhuban is the sole breadwinner of his family of five. His family includes his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Badyakar revealed that he wants to pursue his musical career, and the love he received from the social media users ‘brought tears to his eyes’.

Badyakar cycles to faraway villages to sell peanuts. He sells 3- 4 kgs of peanuts every day and earns Rs 200-250. However, after his song went viral. Kacha Badam singer sells more peanuts than usual.

In an interview with AajTak, Bhuban showed his humble hutment. “I just want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some funds to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. I also want to give them good food to eat and good clothes to wear,” he said

After selling peanuts for almost 10 years, Bhuban was pleasantly surprised by this newfound fame on social media. “I had no idea how my song went viral. Probably someone had recorded my song while I was out on the streets. I go to places like Birbhum and Bardhaman to sell peanuts,” Bhuban added.

The song, which was created by Badyakar as a way of selling peanuts and attracting customers, was first uploaded to YouTube two months back, garnering over 21 million views. Over time, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze.