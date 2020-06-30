EXCLUSIVE: IN PICS INDIA’S FIRE POWER IN LADAKH

Srinagar : With both India and China continuing with eye ball to eyeball confrontation in Ladakh, The Kashmir Monitor looks the heavy and advanced hardware and fighter planes that India has deployed near the LAC.

AN-32

IAF is using its American C-17s and Russian IL-76s freighters for carrying out multiple sorties.

Apache Helicopter

Some elements of armoured formations which include the newer T-90s, have reportedly been earmarked for the Ladakh frontier.

C-17

During the 1962 Sino-Indian war, the IAF had used the AN-12 transport aircraft to ferry six AMX light tanks of 30 Lancers, to Chushul, just south of the Pangong Tso lake, another flashpoint in the ongoing stand-off.

C-130

The employment of tanks in such a terrain and altitude also has some constraints.

MI-17 V5

Rarefied air affects engine performance and freezing temperatures affect fuel and lubricants.

CH-47 Chinook

Tank crew also requires special cold weather clothing.

Fighter Jet Sukhoi-30

T-90